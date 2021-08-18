Cancel
Retail

J. Hannah’s New Nail Polish Finds the Perfect Partner in Courage Bagels

By Leah Bhabh a
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most designers, a color heralded by market researchers as “the ugliest in the world” would not stimulate creativity, but Jess Hannah Révész isn’t most designers. In Pantone 448 C, a muddy, greenish dark brown hue, the founder of J.Hannah, a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry and nail polish brand, saw nuance and beauty that reminded her of ’90s Prada and Jil Sander pieces. “I am always thinking about color and I've learned that it's mostly context—i.e. texture, gloss, light, and other peripheral elements that inform the shade,” she says. She embraced the jolie laide palette of 448 C, reimagining it as a nail polish and naming it Compost after “something that’s technically super gross, but is actually a beautiful, transformative process.”

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

