J. Hannah’s New Nail Polish Finds the Perfect Partner in Courage Bagels

For most designers, a color heralded by market researchers as "the ugliest in the world" would not stimulate creativity, but Jess Hannah Révész isn't most designers. In Pantone 448 C, a muddy, greenish dark brown hue, the founder of J.Hannah, a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry and nail polish brand, saw nuance and beauty that reminded her of '90s Prada and Jil Sander pieces. "I am always thinking about color and I've learned that it's mostly context—i.e. texture, gloss, light, and other peripheral elements that inform the shade," she says. She embraced the jolie laide palette of 448 C, reimagining it as a nail polish and naming it Compost after "something that's technically super gross, but is actually a beautiful, transformative process."