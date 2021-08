We’ve been buzzing all week over the impending reveal of Guild Wars 2 first three elite specs from End of Dragons. Technically, we already have some glimpses of the first two; the Mesmer’s Virtuoso was revealed during the preview event, and the Necromancer’s Harbinger got a video yesterday. But the third one – and more details – have had the playerbase on the edge of its seat. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait longer, as this morning, ArenaNet has dropped a fresh preview of all three!