Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $242 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday did not result in any grand prize winners, but there were plenty of smaller winners as the big jackpot grew to an estimated $258 million. The winning lottery numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 12, 18, 20, 29, 30, with a red Powerball pull of 16. The PowerPlay was 3X. There were no winners of the $241 million jackpot, but there were a few players who became instant millionaires.