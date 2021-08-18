Cancel
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $242 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $242 million, with a $173.2 million cash option.

Related
Florida StateClick10.com

Florida man wins $15 million lottery top prize at Publix

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Florida’s richest scratch-off has made a Port Charlotte man very wealthy. Adam Charlton, 48, was announced Thursday as a winner of a $15 million top prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game. Florida Lottery officials say he opted for a lump-sum payment of $13.2...
Summerfield, NCgreensboro.com

Summerfield man wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

A Summerfield man tried his luck with a lottery ticket and beat the odds recently. Kellen Wade purchased a quick pick Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to the NC Education Lottery. Wade bought the $2 ticket...
Michigan StatePosted by
WKQI Channel 955

Check Your Tickets: Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan

A news release from the Michigan Lottery website said the player matched all five white balls drawn. The winning numbers were 05-21-32-36-58. The winning ticket was purchased at the Quality Dairy in Lansing. The player with the winning ticket can collect their money by contacting the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division to schedule an appointment. They have one year from the drawing date to collect their winnings.
Lotterycbs4indy.com

Starting in August, Powerball to be drawn 3 times a week

Powerball players in Indiana, and across the country, will start seeing changes to the multi-million dollar game in August. Beginning on August 23, the Powerball will add a third weekly drawing on Mondays. This is in addition to the drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association,...
LotteryPosted by
Shore News Network

What were last night’s Powerball numbers? Did anyone win?

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, July 28, drawing were: 25, 30, 53, 59, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 03. 28,909 New Jersey players took home an estimated $163,733 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $199,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Saturday, July 31, at 10:59 pm.
LotteryPosted by
IBTimes

Did Anyone Win The Powerball? Aug. 11 Winning Numbers And Saturday’s New Jackpot

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday did not result in any grand prize winners, but there were plenty of smaller winners as the big jackpot grew to an estimated $258 million. The winning lottery numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 12, 18, 20, 29, 30, with a red Powerball pull of 16. The PowerPlay was 3X. There were no winners of the $241 million jackpot, but there were a few players who became instant millionaires.
Woodbridge, VAInside Nova

Woodbridge man wins $7 million with lottery scratcher ticket

When Yibeltal Belachew scratched his "100X The Money" ticket from the Virginia Lottery, he could see that he’d won something, but he didn’t know what. When he later checked his ticket again, he was surprised to see he’d won the game’s $7 million top prize. “It took me a while...
Virginia StatePosted by
UPI News

Virginia man wins a second $100,000 lottery jackpot with same numbers

July 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $100,000 jackpot from a Virginia Lottery drawing won the same amount again 16 months later using the same set of numbers. Bobby Johnson, of Chesapeake, told Virginia Lottery officials he was stunned to discover he had matched all five numbers in the June 22 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing, just 16 months after he won the same amount from the same game.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Man collects $3M lottery jackpot two weeks after $40,000 win

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who collected a $40,000 lottery prize discovered his lucky streak wasn't over when he scored a $3 million jackpot just two weeks later. The Grand Strand man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he was left feeling lucky after his $40,000 Mega Millions prize, so he bought an extra ticket for the July 27 drawing when he visited the Murphy USA gas station to fill up his car.
Mineral Point, WIwglr.com

$2M winning Powerball ticket bought in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — One lucky lottery player is $2 million richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket was bought at Triple P Express LLC at 1045 Branger Drive, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 12, 18, 20, 29, 30, and a Powerball of 16.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he only bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $375,000 jackpot because he was bored. The Grand Strand man, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket from the OMKS LLC store in Myrtle Beach because he was bored and looking for something to do.

