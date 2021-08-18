Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a new trailer with regional evolutions and so much more
The first proper details for Pokémon Legends: Arceus are finally here, and goodness me, there’s a lot to talk about here. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place in the ancient Husui region, a land in the Pokémon region that would eventually become the modern-day Sinnoh region. Here, you’ll be part of an expedition and discovery team called The Galaxy Expedition Team, a not-so-subtle nod to the evil Team Galactic in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.www.vooks.net
