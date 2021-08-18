Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a new trailer with regional evolutions and so much more

By Oliver Brandt
vooks.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first proper details for Pokémon Legends: Arceus are finally here, and goodness me, there’s a lot to talk about here. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place in the ancient Husui region, a land in the Pokémon region that would eventually become the modern-day Sinnoh region. Here, you’ll be part of an expedition and discovery team called The Galaxy Expedition Team, a not-so-subtle nod to the evil Team Galactic in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

www.vooks.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolutions#Galaxy#Team Galactic#Pok Dex#The Nintendo Switch Eshop#Nintendoswitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Video GamesInverse

'Pokémon Legends Arceus': 3 ways it could be the series' toughest game yet

It shouldn’t be that easy to catch ‘em all. A lot of people become fans of Pokémon as children, so the games seemed super difficult. Gary Oak, in particular, is an iconic rival who was tough to beat and often mean to the player. As we get older and memorize the type matchups and other gameplay systems that make Pokémon games tick, the games feel far easier.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Legends: Arceus info will come ‘soon’ as part of ‘robust rollout’

In February, The Pokémon Company lifted the curtain on its upcoming projects to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The biggest reveals were obviously Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Since then, we haven’t received much other information for either of them beyond release dates. However, we will apparently be seeing more info on Pokémon Legends: Arceus “soon.” In an interview with GamesBeat, JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company International, discussed how they are celebrating 25 years of Pokémon. Smith briefly touched upon Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where he suggested that more info will be arriving soon:
WorldNME

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ news coming “soon” according to reports

Excited Pokémon fans will reportedly hear more about Pokémon Legends: Arceus soon, according to The Pokémon Company. JC Smith, Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at The Pokémon Company, has stated that fans will be “hearing from us soon” with more news on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In an interview with GamesBeat,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus should introduce ancient forms

One of the central conceits of the last several generations of Pokémon has been regional forms. This new spin on old Pokémon imagines what certain species would look like in different environments and regions. Started in Generation VII (Pokémon Sun and Moon), examples of regional forms include Alolan Vulpix, an Ice-type version of the normally Fire-type Vulpix, and Galarian Ponyta, a Psychic-type version of the normally Fire-type Ponyta.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus tweaks Pokémon’s battle mechanics

The Pokémon Company’s upcoming open-world game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, was featured during the company’s Pokémon Presents showcase on Wednesday. The game, set in the Hisui region, is a totally new take on the franchise — going back to the early days of Pokémon trainers when Poké Balls were made of wood.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Receives New Details on Setting, Battles, Traversal, and More

Updates on Pokemon Legends: Arcues had been pretty much non-existent since it was announced earlier this year (other than its release date randomly getting announced out of nowhere), but as promised, during the recent Pokemon Presents broadcast, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak lifted the lid on the upcoming open world action RPG, with various details about gameplay and its setting.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Showcases New Creatures, Combat, and Improved Visuals

Earlier this year, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the first fully open-world entry in the beloved series currently in development at Game Freak. That said, precious little information about how the game would actually play was revealed, and the game’s visuals and overall presentation weren’t overly impressive. Well, today during the latest Pokémon Presents stream, we got a much more in-depth look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and the game is now looking much more promising with nicely sharpened-up graphics. You can check out the presentation for yourself, below.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will let you match with your new Growlithe bestie

The entire internet is ready to die for Hisuian Growlithe, a new evolutionary form for the fire and rock-type puppy. It appears that The Pokémon Company expected fans to immediately fall in love with Growlithe’s new bangs and beard, because it’s come prepared with a preorder gift for folks that purchase Pokémon Legends: Arceus early: a Hisuian Growlithe-themed outfit.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has trading and Mystery Gifts

Today’s Pokémon Presents was packed with info on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The trailer and subsequent gameplay video showed off details about the story and characters, new Pokémon and regional forms, and more. Afterward, The Pokémon Company updated the official website with even more info, including the quiet confirmation of two major features. It seems you’ll once again be able to trade with other players and download Mystery Gifts!
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Pokémon Legends Arceus Pokédex: every Pokémon confirmed so far

Fans have finally got the fully open world Pokémon game they’ve been craving, thanks to Pokémon Legends Arceus. Announced alongside remakes for Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, Arceus Legends is set in the Hisui region, which is the ancient land that would later become the Sinnoh region of the Generation 4 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy