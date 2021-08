CELORON — Nearly 100 persons attended the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy’s annual meeting recently at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel. Vince Cotrone, an award-winning Penn State urban forester, presented about the essential importance of trees in absorbing rainfall and pollutants in the landscape. Keeping forests intact in watersheds and maintaining and restoring streamside forest buffers can significantly reduce runoff reducing soil erosion and reducing lake sedimentation. Fertile soil eroded from the watershed fuels abundant aquatic plant growth. He observed that the Chautauqua Mall property is “crying out for trees,” recommending the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy and local governments seek infrastructure funding to plant trees on commercial sites and provide incentives for business owners to retrofit such sites with green infrastructure. This will help to intercept the pollutants and stormwater now running off such sites and directly into lake tributaries with no storage or treatment to remove a myriad of pollutants impacting the lake. The handout summarizing information in his presentation can be found at https://rb.gy/3r25zq. The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy will hold one or more follow-up webcasts with him on stormwater management to reduce lake pollution in upcoming months.