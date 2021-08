Kickoff classic jamborees have begun and Palm Beach County needs to know the players to watch heading into the 2021 season. As always, The Palm Beach Post is here to help. This year's 11 players were selected primarily based off of college offers and interest, growth from last season to now, and the impact they have on their team. This list is created in an effort to help students receive further recruitment interest. As a result, we have only selected student-athletes from the Class of 2022.