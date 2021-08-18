Cancel
The Pope and the Ad Council Team Up for a Vaccination PSA

By Kyle O'Brien
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pope is raising his voice to urge people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In a public service announcement in conjunction with the Ad Council and Covid Collaborative, Pope Francis and six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America state their cases for people to get the vaccine.

