$36 million in PPP loans received by RIAs violated loan limits: Study

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Bril Bank, California's first and thus far only crypto bank, is taking the banking industry by storm. Stan Bril took the initiative to fill a void in the banking industry. This is not the first time Bril has taken steps to innovate in the banking industry. In 2009, during the financial crises, he opened MCG, a non depository lending institution. 'Bril Bank is characterized as a Fintech Bank and not the traditional brick and mortar banks with branches. We might open a branch soon, but for now we just have an office. We are concentrating our services on industries that are grossly under serviced in the traditional banking world. We are not FDIC insured and we do not take deposits. This allows us to work with non bankable industries like Cannabis. A crypto bank is a new concept and is being frowned upon by the traditional banking world but things change, there are evolutions in every industry. Taxi's frowned upon Uber, cable companies didn't think Netflix would last. Now taxi companies (the one's that are still left) have apps and cable companies offer streaming services just to try to keep up. That is what I hope will happen with crypto banks and traditional banks.' Explained Stan Bril, Founder and CEO of Bril Bank.