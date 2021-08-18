Cancel
Corellium’s iOS virtualization for Apple no “fair use” – appeal appealed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is contesting a court ruling that declared the virtualization of iOS for security research to be “fair use”: The company appealed the judgment to the responsible US court on Tuesday (Apple vs. Corellium, file number 9: 19-cv- 81160, United States District Court – Southern District of Florida). Apple considers the virtualization of iOS offered by Corellium as a cloud service to be a “clear copyright infringement” and took the security researchers to court two years ago – apparently after a takeover failed.

