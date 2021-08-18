Jeff Quinton: Republican Party ‘Showing Its Stupidity’ In Response To Covid-19

By JEFF QUINTON || In the interests of full disclosure, I’ll note that for a couple of years in the 1990s I served as Vice Chairman of the Laurens County Republican Party. South Carolina’s COVID-19 positivity rate for the past week is at 13.79 percent while only 42.8 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. The state health department noted that more than 90 percent of cases in June and 86 percent in July were people who were not fully vaccinated. Compare that to Maryland, where I live now, which has a positivity rate of 3.83 percent for the past week and 60.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.