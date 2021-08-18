Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurens County, SC

Jeff Quinton: Republican Party ‘Showing Its Stupidity’ In Response To Covid-19

By FITSForum
Posted by 
FITSNews
FITSNews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By JEFF QUINTON || In the interests of full disclosure, I’ll note that for a couple of years in the 1990s I served as Vice Chairman of the Laurens County Republican Party. South Carolina’s COVID-19 positivity rate for the past week is at 13.79 percent while only 42.8 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. The state health department noted that more than 90 percent of cases in June and 86 percent in July were people who were not fully vaccinated. Compare that to Maryland, where I live now, which has a positivity rate of 3.83 percent for the past week and 60.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

www.fitsnews.com

Comments / 0

FITSNews

FITSNews

2K+
Followers
960
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

FITSNews is an independent media outlet covering news, sports and politics across South Carolina.

 https://www.fitsnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Government
Laurens County, SC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Second Amendment#Legislature#House#Sc Supreme Court#The John Randolph Club#The Rockford Institute#The League Of The South#Gop#Self Regional Healthcare#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Richland County, SCPosted by
FITSNews

SLED Investigating ‘Disturbance’ At South Carolina Juvenile Justice Agency

While its leaders fiddle, South Carolina’s dysfunctional, dilapidated, dystopian Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) continues to burn … often literally. According to sources familiar with the situation, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called to SCDJJ’s notoriously understaffed Broad River Road Complex (BRCC) at around 10:00 p.m. EDT on Monday evening in response to a “disturbance.”
FITSNews

South Carolina Republicans To Gather At Dorchester County Rally

South Carolina’s top “Republican” elected officials will gather at a “Faith, Family and Freedom” dinner in Dorchester county next week, according to an advisory issued by the local party. The gathering will be headlined by U.S. senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace, governor Henry McMaster, state attorney general Alan...
FITSNews

Former FDA Chief: The Covid-19 Delta Surge Has Peaked

The highly-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic – which has wreaked havoc across the American South over the last few weeks – has finally peaked, according to the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Scott Gottlieb – who led the FDA from 2017 to...
FITSNews

Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: It’s Not Just The MAGA ‘Rubes’

One of the most bizarre disconnects in the debate over Covid-19 vaccinations is the perceived hesitancy/ refusal of so-called “MAGA” disciples – i.e. supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump – to get their shots. The debate over this hesitancy/ refusal jumped to a higher energy level on Thursday following the death of Pressley Stutts, a tea party leader from the Palmetto Upstate who passed away after a three-week battle with the delta variant of the virus.
FITSNews

South Carolina Struggling Harder Than Most States To Rebound From Covid-19

In a sad commentary on “Republican” rule in South Carolina, citizens of the Palmetto State have continued lagging behind their national/ neighboring state peers over the past two decades in virtually every key measure of progress. Whether it is public safety, infrastructure, energy, education, taxes, spending, employment … you name...
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

South Carolina Senate President Standing Firm On Mask Mandate Ban

South Carolina Senate president Harvey Peeler is standing firm in his belief that an emergency session of the S.C. General Assembly is not necessary to address a state-imposed ban on some mask mandates in the Palmetto State. Peeler has been under increasing pressure to call for an emergency session of the legislature to address these mandates as cases, hospitalizations and deaths tied to the delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic continue to climb.
FITSNews

Sources: Henry McMaster Is Not Dumping Pamela Evette From His Ticket In 2022

Despite perpetual rumblings to the contrary, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster is committed to keeping his upwardly mobile lieutenant governor on his ticket in 2022, multiple sources familiar with his plans told me this week. The news would seem to constitute a definitive resolution to the saga of Pamela Evette, whose relationship with the aging, status quo “Republican” leader has run hot and cold in recent months.
FITSNews

State Supreme Court Rules University Of South Carolina Can Impose Mask Mandate

The University of South Carolina can impose a mask mandate on its students, faculty and staff this fall after the Palmetto State’s supreme court ruled – as expected – that lawmakers failed to explicitly ban such a practice at government-supported institutions of “higher learning.”. As this news outlet exclusively reported...
FITSNews

South Carolina Tea Party Leader Takes A Turn For The Worse

Eleven days ago my news outlet reported on the plight of Pressley Stutts – leader of the Greenville Tea Party and a recently elected South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) executive committeeman. Stutts was hospitalized late last month with Covid-19 and attendant illnesses and has been battling them ever since. According...
FITSNews

Historic Columbia, South Carolina Church Dealing With Vaccine Controversy

One of South Carolina’s most historic churches is addressing the fallout from a controversial lecture given earlier this month by a visiting professor. The lecture – entitled “Following Jesus in the Scientific Realm” – was delivered at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, S.C. on the morning of August 8, 2021 by Douglas Axe, a professor of molecular biology at Biola University in La Miranda, California.
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

South Carolina’s Mask War: Two Cases Headed For Court Showdowns

In the ongoing war over whether state agencies, municipalities and other political subdivisions in South Carolina can impose mask mandates and/ or “vaccination passports,” state attorney general Alan Wilson has been acting as an umpire of sorts. Now Wilson’s ability to call balls and strikes in these cases will be...
FITSNews

Santee Cooper Is Taking On Even More Debt

My news outlet has expended a lot of bandwidth over the past decade-and-a-half urging South Carolina state lawmakers to do something simple, straightforward and singularly important for its citizens: Get politicians and government bureaucrats out of the electricity business. Seriously … they’re no good at it. Actually, as the hapless government-run utility Santee Cooper continues to demonstrate at literally every turn … they are staggeringly bad at it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy