Is Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Worth the Hype? Here’s My Honest Review

Kidman reunites with the author and showrunner of Big Little Lies for Hulu's new miniseries, and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens once again as the series returns for season 2. Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, and Nicole Kidman team up again for another hourlong prestige drama that will feel eerily similar — whether because you've watched their previous projects like Big Little Lies, you read the 2018 novel that serves as Strangers' source material, or because you just finished binging The White Lotus, another show about (mostly) white rich people sequestered at a resort. In this iteration, the resort in question is wellness retreat Tranquillum House, run by a be-wigged (and Russian-accented) Kidman. Broken people with five-figures to spare on their emotional and physical restoration — played by the likes of Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Michael Shannon — are put through Masha, the resident guru's, regimen of nature hikes, trust exercises, and smoothies laced with hallucinogens. That last part comes as a total surprise to all the guests, and most of the joy of the episodes comes in not only seeing the characters' reactions to their retreats' unconventional methods, but the way these A-list actors transform themselves into absurdist, mushroom-loving maniacs. —Seija Rankin.