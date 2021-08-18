Cancel
Blue Jays Need All Hands on Deck with Springer Out

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays sent George Springer to the IL, which means their playoff hopes require everyone at their best. The Toronto Blue Jays got some terrible news on Tuesday as their star CF, George Springer will head to the IL with a knee sprain. At first, we thought it was an ankle, then we thought it was something that would keep him out day to day and now, he will be out for a bit longer. And, while we are all “hopeful” as manager, Charlie Montoyo put it, the reality is that Toronto’s playoff chances hang in the balance and the rest of the roster will have to step up in a big way.

