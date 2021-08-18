Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: Blue Jays to Promote Prospect Kevin Smith

By Mitch Bannon
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another call-up. Infield prospect Kevin Smith will join the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in Washington, per Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell. In 82 triple-A games in 2021, Smith is posting a .286/.371/.576 slashline with 19 homers and 63 RBI. Though Smith's power received just a 50-grade per MLB.com, where he is ranked as Toronto's No. 23 prospect, it has played up in recent years. In his last season of organized ball before 2021, Smith hit just .209 with a .666 OPS, but has been slugging out of the gate for the Buffalo Bisons this year.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Candaele
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Sportsnet#The Buffalo Bisons#The Blue Jays#Mlb Com#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBSportsGrid

Carlos Rodon Eyeing Return vs. Blue Jays

The scary part about the Chicago White Sox dominance this season is that they’ve climbed to the top of the AL Central heap while dealing with some major injuries throughout the season. White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon was a recent addition to the injured list with left shoulder fatigue but is making headway in his rehabilitation.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #119 Nats welcome the Blue Jays to D.C.!

Get ready for some Washington Nationals baseball on YouTube as the exclusive TV for this game tonight. This is a quick two-game series against the team from Toronto, and the Nats faced the Blue Jays earlier in the season in Dunedin, Florida when things were very different for the Nats. The teams split that two-game series that the Nats played without Juan Soto. The starting rightfielder was Hernan Perez.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Spotlight: Jordan Groshans

Jays From the Couch turns the spotlight on the Toronto Blue Jays’ highly regarded infield prospect, Jordan Groshans. The Toronto Blue Jays came out of the Trade Deadline with Jordan Groshans still in the organization, which may provide a clue as to how they see the young infielder. The 12th pick in the 2018 draft will soon be 22 years old and is having a nice year in AA New Hampshire.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Spotlight: Cavan Biggio

Jays From The Couch turns the spotlight on the Toronto Blue Jays’ infielder, Cavan Biggio whose role has become a bit of a mystery. The Toronto Blue Jays have an interesting decision to make with regard to Cavan Biggio. Toronto drafted him in the 5th round of the 2016 Draft (after he passed up the Phillies in the 29th round of the 2013 Draft) and ever since he’s been an on base machine who has some power. They’ve tried him at multiple positions, but he looked to be the everyday second baseman. 2021 has kind of confused that plan. Standard Batting.
MLBFOX Sports

Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-55, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (9-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) LINE: Mariners +107, Blue Jays -125; over/under is 9...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Nats Look to End Skid Against Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to the Nation’s Capital for a two game set on the heels of Washington’s seven game losing streak. The Nats have not fared well lately in pushing across late inning runs to scratch out a win or two. Their seven game losing streak is in the middle of a month of August that has only seen them win a mere two games. Clearly, the departure of the veterans meant the Nats would not win many games, but few expected the gigantic drop-off in this manner. Some of these losses, however, have been close. The young Nats have a lot of spunk and fight; just not enough to win, lately.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting Sunday for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays did not include Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. McGuire will take a seat Sunday while Alejandro Kirk plays catcher and bats sixth. Our models project McGuire for 65 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home run, 7 runs,...
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays: Former prospect swings hot bat in last night’s contest

The Toronto Blue Jays came into Washington needing a win and sadly, the pitching staff was just not throwing well against the Nationals. Mind you, some calls from umpire Angel Hernandez may have had a “minor” impact on a few innings/outcomes but nevertheless, the Blue Jays walked away with the loss and continue to struggle to gain playoff ground on this most recent road trip.
MLBwesb.com

Nationals Dog-Walk Blue Jays 12-6

The Washington Nationals dog-walked the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 last night in Washington. Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and the Nationals snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak with their win over Toronto.
MLBnumberfire.com

Corey Dickerson on Blue Jays' bench Wednesday afternoon

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague contest against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Lourdes Gurriel is starting in left field in place of Dickerson and hitting fifth as the Blue Jays wrap up a two-game...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays injury updates

How the Baltimore Orioles are opening to MLB's eyes to tanking. Ken Rosenthal, senior writer for The Athletic and MLB Network insider, speaks about his recent article about the Baltimore Orioles' horrendous stretch and the MLB's need to address "tanking" as their losing streak inflates to a whopping 19 straight games.
MLBYardbarker

August 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Triple-A MVP Candidate Kevin Smith hits 19th HR

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Both teams exchanged 3-run innings with the Bisons scoring 3-runs in the 3rd and the Red Wings scoring 3-runs in the 4th. The difference-maker came in the 5th inning when Forrest Wall hit his 1st home run, making a winner out of Bowden Francis.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Smith starting in Blue Jays' Friday matchup against Detroit

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Kevin Smith is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Smith will handle designated hitting duties after Toronto regained their extra batting spot under American League rules. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kevin Smith, our models project Smith to score 8.3 FanDuel...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays DFA Rafael Dolis, Fans Rejoice

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Rafael Dolis #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 10, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) The moment that Blue...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Changes to the top prospect rankings after the 2021 MLB Draft

Mar 29, 2021; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays Orelvis Martinez (95) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports. Yesterday morning, MLB Pipeline released their new prospect rankings for the top 100 prospects in the major...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Fixing Their Own Oopsie?

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Mallex Smith, which may not have been necessary if they could have held on to Jonathan Davis. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Mallex Smith from Cincinnati this week, adding some potential speed to their system. Because Smith was a minor league deal and hadn’t seen the big leagues this season, he could be traded. On the surface, it seems like a depth move, particularly in light of George Sringer’s subsequent knee injury. However, it may not have been necessary had the Blue Jays been able to work their roster differently.
MLBwesb.com

Tigers Top Blue Jays 5-3 In 11, Miggy Hits His 500th Career HR

The Detroit Tigers topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings last night in Toronto. Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 career home runs. Cabrera hit a 400 foot solo-shot in top of the sixth to tie the game at 1-1. Daz Cameron and Willi...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: An interesting wrinkle in George Springer’s contract

Toronto Blue Jays, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Springer-Verlag, Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernández, Ross Atkins, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Russ Springer. Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Blue Jays win as Kimbrel's wild pitch sinks White Sox

Pinch runner Breyvic Valera scored on Craig Kimbrel’s wild pitch with two outs in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 2-1 Monday night. The first-place White Sox have lost three in a row. Reese McGuire started the bottom of the eighth with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy