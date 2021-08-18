Report: Blue Jays to Promote Prospect Kevin Smith

The Washington Nationals welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to the Nation’s Capital for a two game set on the heels of Washington’s seven game losing streak. The Nats have not fared well lately in pushing across late inning runs to scratch out a win or two. Their seven game losing streak is in the middle of a month of August that has only seen them win a mere two games. Clearly, the departure of the veterans meant the Nats would not win many games, but few expected the gigantic drop-off in this manner. Some of these losses, however, have been close. The young Nats have a lot of spunk and fight; just not enough to win, lately.