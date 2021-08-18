Report: Blue Jays to Promote Prospect Kevin Smith
Another day, another call-up. Infield prospect Kevin Smith will join the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in Washington, per Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell. In 82 triple-A games in 2021, Smith is posting a .286/.371/.576 slashline with 19 homers and 63 RBI. Though Smith's power received just a 50-grade per MLB.com, where he is ranked as Toronto's No. 23 prospect, it has played up in recent years. In his last season of organized ball before 2021, Smith hit just .209 with a .666 OPS, but has been slugging out of the gate for the Buffalo Bisons this year.www.yardbarker.com
