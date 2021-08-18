Cancel
Sales Boomerang is 2021’s fastest-growing company in the residential mortgage industry

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C., Aug 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, debuted this week on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Sales Boomerang ranked #101 overall, placing the company among the top 3% of all private companies in America based on three-year revenue growth of 3,882% and outpacing every other company in the residential mortgage industry. Sales Boomerang was also recognized as the nation’s No. 6 fastest-growing software company and as the No. 4 fastest-growing company based in Maryland.

californianewswire.com

