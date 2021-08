Cleaning the bathroom can be a struggle, especially when you can't seem to wipe away soap scum on your shower doors. This grayish-white residue occurs when ingredients in bar soap react with hard water left behind after showers. However, one of the most annoying things about soap scum is that it builds up over time, making it even harder to clean if you let it sit untouched for too long. But if you want to keep your entire bathroom looking spotless and beautiful, you can clean those annoying soap stains off your shower door with these five simple steps.