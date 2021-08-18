Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Comic-Con Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Comic-Con 2020 was canceled due to Covid, but the 2021 edition is moving ahead despite the significant rise in cases around the country due to the more contagious delta variant. That doesn’t mean the con will be back to the way things were prior to 2020 though. Today, the convention announced new safety protocols that will require all attendees to provide proof of a Covid vaccine in order to attend.

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Comic Con#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nycc#Excelsior Pass#New York Comic Con
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at a record-breaking pace, leaving some states short on hospital beds during the worst surges seen during the pandemic.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Kidsfox10phoenix.com

No off-label prescribing COVID-19 vaccines to kids under 12: FDA

Children under 12 should not yet receive COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as regulators await data on safety, efficacy and dosing. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine won full FDA approval on Monday for individuals 16 years and up, and in May the shot saw expanded emergency approval for use among adolescents ages 12-15. Children ages 8 and older may become eligible for vaccinations by September, sources previously told FOX News.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Tompkins County, NYtompkinsweekly.com

TCHD Statement on Full FDA Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. Today, the Federal Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and up. Full FDA approval replaces the previous Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine and further indicates that the vaccine meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. Tompkins County continues to urge all members of the public to get vaccinated when they are able. All available COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine, offer high levels of protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
Public Health977wmoi.com

Health Department Reports Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Virus Cases

The recent spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has resulted in the reporting of nearly 70 new cases of the coronavirus in Warren County over the past two weeks, according to Health Department Administrator Jenna Link. Link is concerned that the case spike has included a significant number of...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Tom King Confirms Rorschach Needs To Wear His Mask

Tom King is the writer of Rorschach, the twelve-issue unauthorised Watchmen sequel drawn by Jorge Fornes, currently being published by DC Comics. With one issue to go, he has also been attending Awesome Con in his home town of Washington DC. Although not everything went smoothly for this ex-CIA agent-turned-comic book writer. He tweeted out "Love seeing people at cons. But yesterday we had a Rorschach cosplayer who took his mask off at our table. You think I swear a lot in comics you should see me in person. After an impolite talking to, Rorschach was escorted from the con. Wear your mask. We're not f-cking around."
New York City, NYNBC Connecticut

Op-Ed: NYC Schools Expand Mental Health Support for Students as Pandemic Leaves Kids in Crisis

Dr. Dave A. Chokshi is New York City's Health Commissioner, Meisha Porter is the New York City Schools Chancellor and Chirlane McCray is the first lady of New York City. Covid-19 was tearing through New York City during the outbreak's peak last winter, and the staff at a youth center in the South Bronx was especially concerned about a mother and her four children riding it out in a homeless shelter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy