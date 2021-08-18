New York Comic-Con Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test
New York Comic-Con 2020 was canceled due to Covid, but the 2021 edition is moving ahead despite the significant rise in cases around the country due to the more contagious delta variant. That doesn't mean the con will be back to the way things were prior to 2020 though. Today, the convention announced new safety protocols that will require all attendees to provide proof of a Covid vaccine in order to attend.
