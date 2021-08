McClanahan (7-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over Minnesota. McClanahan started the outing with three shutout innings before allowing a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. The Rays provided plenty of offense to help the rookie southpaw pick up his third straight victory. It was the first time in four starts that he failed to complete six innings but he lowered his season ERA to 3.73 in the process. McClanahan will carry a 105:30 K:BB into next week's projected home start against Baltimore.