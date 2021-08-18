Lakers worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James

The Lakers are looking for backcourt depth as they have worked out three free agents recently, sources tell Yahoo Sports. ANALYSIS: Currently with 12 players on their roster, Los Angeles plans to eventually sign two more players before the season begins. Thomas has bounced around the league to five seperate teams after an incredible 2016-17 campaign with the Boston Celtics. James returned to the NBA this past season for the Brooklyn Nets after a strong stint overseas. Meanwhile, Collison has been retired since the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.