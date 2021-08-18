Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Builder Confidence in U.S. Dips to 13-Month Low

By WPJ Staff
worldpropertyjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher Material Costs, Home Prices a Continuing Concern. According to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo latest U.S. Housing Market Index, higher construction costs and supply shortages along with rising home prices pushed builder confidence to its lowest reading since July 2020. U.S. builder sentiment in the market for newly built single-family homes fell five points to 75 in August, 2021.

www.worldpropertyjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Home Sales#Dips#U S#Housing Market#Wells Fargo#Nahb#Hmi#Northeast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rates Is Higher Today | August 23, 2021

The average rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.257% today, slightly higher than it was on Friday. Rates for other loan categories, such as FHA and VA loans, are lower. Rates continue to be very low and borrowers with strong credit applying for a new mortgage or refinancing...
Real Estatenny360.com

U.S. homebuilder sentiment drops to 13-month low

U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell to a 13-month low in August amid high prices and costs as well as continuing supply shortages. A gauge of builder sentiment decreased for a third month to 75 from a July reading of 80, the largest drop since April 2020, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo data showed Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for no change in the index from the month before.
EconomyImperial Valley Press Online

German business confidence dips for second consecutive month

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence has declined for the second consecutive month as concerns about lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic and supply bottlenecks cloud companies' outlook, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday. The Ifo institute said its confidence index for Europe's biggest economy dropped to 99.4 points in...
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

Local area home sales decline; prices increase

CHARLOTTE — Canopy Realtor Association announced last week that the number of home sales across the Charlotte Metro region had fallen by 10.5 percent since their peak in July last year. According to the association, which provides monthly reports on residential real estate market activity, 5,189 homes were sold in...
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Real Estaterismedia.com

New-Home Sales Leveled Off in July

New-home sales for single-family properties increased 1% in July to a 708,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to the latest Commerce Department monthly report. The data reflects an expected upward revision from June’s estimate. In addition to adjusting for seasonal impact, the July reading of 708,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months.
Real Estateinvesting.com

U.S. existing home sales climb for second straight month in July

(Reuters) -U.S. existing home sales increased for the second consecutive month in July as inventories improved moderately, while prices eased from the prior month's record level. Existing home sales increased 2.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units last month from June's upwardly revised pace of 5.87...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Tuesday: New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Mfg

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Mortgage Rates Start Higher, But Improve in The Afternoon. By abstaining on Friday, the average lender was forced to adjust today's rates slightly higher to account for the bond market weakness. In other words, this morning's rates were higher than Friday morning's. As...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real Estatedsnews.com

First-Time Buyers Feel the Pinch of Higher Prices

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) , existing-home sales rose in July, marking two consecutive months of increases. Total existing-home sales, defined as completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops, grew 2.0% month-over-month in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million. Sales inched up year-over-year, increasing 1.5% from a year ago (5.90 million in July 2020).
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Sales Uptick in the U.S. Midsummer

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales rose in July 2021, marking two consecutive months of increases. Three of the four major U.S. regions recorded modest month-over-month gains, and the fourth remained level. Figures varied from a year-over-year perspective as two regions saw gains, one witnessed a decline and one was unchanged.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Supply Grew in July, Attracting More Buyers

Existing home sales increased in July, marking the second consecutive month of increases amid growing inventory. CNBC says this increase in sales likely comes from the uptick in supply. Though inventory remains 12% lower compared to July 2020, it's a smaller decline than seen in recent months. Still, demand continues to outweigh supply, pushing home prices up and keeping the market competitive. Compared to June, sales in July increased by 2% and were 1.5% higher than July 2020. The median price of an existing home sold in July was $359,900, a 17.8% increase compared to the year before.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Fewer first-time homebuyers are competing these days

Existing-home sales grew by 2.0% in July from the month prior, a report published by the National Association of Realtors on Monday found. But first-time homebuyers are still getting squeezed. Completed sales transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just under 6...
Real Estatempamag.com

NAR releases latest existing-home sales stats

Existing-home sales increased for the second straight month in July, the National Association of Realtors said Monday, boosted by an uptick in housing supply. Total sales of previously owned homes rose 2% from June to an annualized rate of 5.99 million in July. Single-family home sales ticked up 2.7% from 5.14 million in June to 5.28 million in July. Meanwhile, existing condominium and co-op sales fell from 730,000 units to 710,000 units over the month.
Dayton, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

U.S. mortgage rates hover under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates mostly held steady this week remaining under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86% for the week ending Aug. 19 — down modestly from 2.87% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.99%.
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy