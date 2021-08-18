Builder Confidence in U.S. Dips to 13-Month Low
Higher Material Costs, Home Prices a Continuing Concern. According to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo latest U.S. Housing Market Index, higher construction costs and supply shortages along with rising home prices pushed builder confidence to its lowest reading since July 2020. U.S. builder sentiment in the market for newly built single-family homes fell five points to 75 in August, 2021.www.worldpropertyjournal.com
