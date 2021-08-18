Cancel
Belfast, ME

Rubber bird is a mystery, but town thinks it’s just ducky

Cover picture for the articleBELFAST, Maine (AP) — The appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that has defied sleuths. The large yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend. Harbor Master Katherine Given says it’s a mystery who put it there. It’s attracting attention for tourists and locals alike. Given says the 25-foot-tall duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard so there’s no rush to shoo it away.

