Notice of Special Election

Notice is hereby given that the Winston County Commission has called and ordered a special election to be held in the County on November 9, 2021, at which there will be submitted to the qualified electors of the County, for their determination by ballot, the question of whether a special county tax of fifty cents on each one hundred dollars (equal to five mills on each dollar) of the assessed value of taxable property located within the County shall be levied for public school purposes for a period of thirty (30) consecutive years commencing with the tax year that will begin on October 1, 2021 (for which first tax year the tax will become due and payable on October 1, 2022). If the said special tax is authorized at the said election, its levy will not increase the rate of taxation presently levied in the County but will constitute a renewal and continuation of the special tax at the same rate and for the same purpose now being levied in the County, the said tax having been heretofore authorized at a special election held in the County on September 25, 1990.