Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SLEEPER ALERT: Offense

insidepacksports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral members of the staff at Inside Pack Sports pick their sleeper offensive player for NC State this upcoming season. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated...

insidepacksports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeper#Nc State#American Football#Inside Pack Sports#Nc State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Viewed As “Sleeper”

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up, but it’s anyone’s guess to where the elite prospect will play college football. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2023 class. 247Sports’ Composite Rankings have Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.
NFLESPN

ESPN+ fantasy football cheat sheet: Draft tips, sleepers and busts

Few things are better than fantasy football season, but it can be tough to read every article we publish all summer. In order to help you prepare for your drafts as quickly as possible, we present you with the ESPN+ fantasy football cheat sheet, a curated rundown of all of the best analysis to help you win your league.
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

TOP 10 PLAYS: No. 7 Payton Wilson INT vs. Duke

We continue our look at NC State's Top 10 defensive plays from the 2020 season with No. 7... the Payton Wilson interception in the home win over Duke. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only...
NFLScarlet Nation

Big 12 Week: Ten sleepers to watch

It’s Big 12 preview week. Here is a look at some sleepers not many people are talking about in the conference. BIG 12 WEEK: Top five MVP candidates | Five best position groups | Coach report | Freshmen to watch | Players in need of bounceback seasons | Five players that need bounceback seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Saints: 3 sleepers who can make a difference in 2021

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 25: Drew Brees #9 and Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints embrace following a touchdown by Kamara during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) This new...
College Sports247Sports

Finding a few sleepers for 2021 season

Nebraska football is almost a week away from the start of the season, It will be the third year in the program for the Class of 2019, which to date continues to look like the best grouping of Nebraska players thus far for Scott Frost and friends. Inside that group...
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

TOP 10 PLAYS: No. 5 Tyler Baker-Williams TFL vs. Syracuse

August is here, and that means football is right around the corner!. We’ve started a month-long feature at Inside Pack Sports where we look back at NC State's top offensive and defensive plays from the 2020 season. The plays are selected on a variety of factors ranging from level of...
Footballinsidepacksports.com

TOP 10 DEFENSIVE PLAYS: No. 6 Levi Jones Blocked Punt vs. Duke

We continue our look at NC State's Top 10 defensive plays from the 2020 season with No. 6... the Levi Jones blocked punt in the home win over Duke. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Sleepers Running Backs

Running backs are a scarce commodity in fantasy football this year. After round 3, taking a running back may feel like taking a shot in the dark. Between having to share the backfield, passing slowly taking over as the primary method to move the ball and the position’s short shelf life, there are plenty of reasons the position is prioritized so heavily in the draft. Nevertheless, these reasons make it all more important to have some depth at the position, and while the big names will be gone in the blink of an eye, these guys have the potential to outperform running backs taken way earlier than them in the draft. Here are some Fantasy Football Sleepers Running Backs coming into the 2021 season.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Football Stars & Sleepers: Defensive Sleepers

Last week, I examined the potential “Offensive Sleepers” on Virginia football’s 2021 team. Today’s “sleeper” focus is a defensive unit that is counting on Super Seniors and grad-transfers to bounce back from a subpar 2020 campaign. While experienced players will be at the forefront of the defensive line and in the defensive backfield, there still is room for “sleepers” to emerge with standout performances.
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

TOP PLAYS: Jaylon Scott

NC State sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott has proven to be capable of providing stellar play for the Wolfpack defense. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in...
Sportsinsidepacksports.com

TRENDS AND TENDENCIES: Four Verticals

We take a look at the four verticals passing concept from the 2020 season in the latest edition of Trends and Tendencies. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

TOP 10 PLAYS: No. 9 Thayer Thomas TD Catch vs. Syracuse

We continue our look at NC State's Top 10 offensive plays from the 2020 season with No. 9... the Thayer Thomas touchdown catch in the road win at Syracuse. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy