Illuminate your mobile gaming with the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds. These sleek gaming gadgets feature 16.8 million color options and have a host of effects thanks to the Razer Chroma RGB. Plus, the active noise cancellation technology lets you block out distractions, whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game. Furthermore, the Activate Gaming Mode gives you 60 ms low latency for more seamless play on Bluetooth devices. Meanwhile, the in-ear fit is comfortable and improves noise isolation. You also get additional ear tip sizes, letting you customize your comfort. Additionally, the dual environmental noise-canceling microphones detect and reduce unwanted background noise during calls. Finally, the Razer Audio app makes a great companion. On it, you can change the earbuds’ settings, adjust the EQ, rework touch gestures, and more.