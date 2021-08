Calling it “a quiet, but pernicious movement by the green left to ban the use of natural gas,” the Institute for Energy Research (IER) has released a comprehensive overview of those efforts to ban natgas. The report, titled “An Overview of Natural Gas Bans in the U.S.” (full copy below), catalogs the states and municipalities considering or enacting a ban on new natural gas hookups. These bans prohibit new homes and commercial buildings from the benefits of using efficient, affordable, and reliable natural gas. These bans cause extreme economic harm, especially to the poor and people of color. Yet mainstream media fails to report on these racist bans.