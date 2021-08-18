Cancel
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl overhaul fan-favorite features

gamerevolution.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out soon and yet Nintendo has only just revealed the major upgrades and differences over the original DS games. Here are all of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl differences with the Switch version vs. the DS version. All Pokemon Brilliant Diamond...

Hobbiesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Special Delivery Bidoof Card Price: How much is it worth?

If you’re a fan of Pokemon TCG, you’ll know exactly how rare the Special Delivery Bidoof card is. It was released August 19 as a limited-edition card to celebrate Bidoof Day last month. Lucky fans are now able to get their hands on it. It’s not an easy process, involving a lucky raffle, then a dash to the online Pokemon store. If you get through, you’ve got a piece of Pokemon history in your hands. If you’re wondering how much it costs, fear not, as we’ve got the Pokemon Special Delivery Bidoof card price.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Nintendo unveils new factsheet for Chimchar in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are launching later this year for Nintendo Switch. Read on below to learn more:. Developed by ILCA, Inc., and directed by Junichi Masuda (GAME FREAK) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokemon Presents featuring Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes along with Pokemon Legends Arceus next week

The Pokemon Company is preparing a brand new Pokemon Presents presentation which will debut next Wednesday. The presentation will take a look at the forthcoming Nintendo Switch games, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl and also Pokemon Legends Arceus which is due for release in January 2022. The presentation starts at 6am PT / 2pm UK time on Wednesday, 18th August and is expected to be around 30 minutes long.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Legends finally lets Pokemon beat the hell out of trainers

Game Freak’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a departure for the series in more ways than one. For the first time ever, Pokemon will be able to harm humans in the upcoming Sinnoh region-set prequel. During the latest Pokemon Presents live stream, a Luxray uses its Thunderbolt attack to strike the player character down. Any Pokemon with glowing red eyes will attempt to attack Trainers on sight, so players will need to be extra careful during these Pokemon Legends: Arceus boss fights.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to pre-order Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia edition

The Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia edition has been revealed as a tie-in with the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release for this November, based on the similar Nintendo DS Onyx edition that got released alongside the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl back in 2006. Here’s how to get a Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia edition pre-order, how much it will cost, and where to buy it.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Unite Sylveon: Moves, abilities, release date, and moveset

Pokemon Unite Sylveon DLC has been revealed, with the new Pokemon set to be added to the game in a future update. The Eevee evolution was revealed during today’s Pokemon Presents, with some of her moves and abilities being revealed. But is there a Pokemon Unite Sylveon release date yet?
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Manaphy Egg Mystery Gift will be available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for first three months

For its time, and even among more contemporary additions to the Pokédex, one of the most interesting legendaries has been Manaphy. On the surface it’s similar to Mew – a cute Pokémon with solid 100’s for its base stats, fitting right into the Mythical template of its predecessors to the point of even getting its own movie appearance. Nothing special beyond its scarcity at this point.
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Diamond And Pearl Remakes Show Off New And Improved Gameplay Features

During today's Pokemon Presents showcase, Nintendo revealed more details on its upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl don't stray too far from the traditional pocket monster formula, they do have a few modern updates pulled from more recent games in the series like Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

What is the Dead By Daylight Pinhead release date on console and mobile?

Has the Dead By Daylight Pinhead release date been revealed? Developer Behaviour Interactive had been teasing for a long time that a Dead By Daylight Hellraiser release was coming to the popular horror multiplayer game, and yesterday it finally announced the crossover was real and happening soon. However, when does Pinhead release in Dead By Daylight on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch? Is there a Dead By Daylight Pinhead mobile release date for iOS and Android too?
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut worth it?

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut isn’t a free upgrade, which means some fans who have already played the original release are wondering whether it’s worth the extra money. Considering the relatively high price of the upgrade, fans who saw the conclusion to Jin’s adventure on Tsushima might not find the trip to Iki Island worth it. However, this is a tough decision which many won’t be able to make lightly.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to fix Xbox ‘You’re too early’ error message

If you’re an avid Xbox fan trying to get onto a pre-saved game just ahead of time, you’ve likely encountered the dreaded ‘You’re too early’ error message. It’s the one barrier between you and playing new releases just as they launch. The latest game to be locked away is the upcoming Twelve Minutes. If you’re waiting for the game and want to get past this error message, we’ve got you covered.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard: What is Champion Hill mode?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is all the buzz in the gaming community, and fans are taking a keen look at the new mode called Champion Hill. Details are slim, but this new mode looks to be a fresh addition to the Call of Duty multiplayer ruleset. Still, what’s the difference? What exactly is Champion Hill mode?
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Retro Ad Replay: Saints Row 4 8th Anniversary

It’s time for another Retro Ad Replay article! This is the series where we head backward in time to reminisce and celebrate the anniversary of some of the most significant moments in gaming. If you find yourself wanting more content like this, be sure to visit Mandatory.com. In this August...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Ghost of Tsushima: How to unlock Iki Island

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is here, and with it comes the Iki Island expansion. Players eager to travel to this new area will wonder if it’s available as soon as the game is installed or if it’ll have to be unlocked. We’ll go into detail on how to get to Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut below.

