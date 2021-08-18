Oil edges higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, tighter supplies

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to break above the $65 level quite handily. Because of this, it looks as if the WTI Crude Oil market could go looking towards the 50 day EMA above just below the $69 level. Breaking above that would of course be a very bullish sign, perhaps sending this market towards the $70 level next. A lot of this comes down to the US dollar as well, so keep in mind that the Jackson Hole Symposium will come into play during this day. All things being equal, this has been a nice rally, but we still have not made a “higher high” quite yet. The 200 day EMA has offered a significant support sign, and so far, it looks like we are going to recover.