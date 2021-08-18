'Kjaer was totally out of it' - Eriksen collapse should force UEFA protocol changes says Finland keeper Hradecky

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff who helped save Christian Eriksen’s life at Euro 2020 are to receive the 2021 UEFA President’s Award.Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match of the European Championship against Finland earlier this summer, but the quick reactions of Kjaer, and then the medics, managed to resuscitate him on the pitch.Kjaer has been honoured for his reaction and “exceptional leadership qualities”, as not only did he put Eriksen in the recovery position and start CPR, he used his team-mates as a shield to keep Eriksen from the view of the...