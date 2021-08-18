Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Intermittent Lane Restrictions On Homer Adams Parkway To Begin Monday, August 23

riverbender.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Alby St. and IL 140 on Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to do pavement repairs and it is expected to be completed by mid-September.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Homer, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il 140#The C E Mahoney Co#Idotdistrict8#Idot#Gettingaroundillinois Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy