Intermittent Lane Restrictions On Homer Adams Parkway To Begin Monday, August 23

ALTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Alby St. and IL 140 on Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to do pavement repairs and it is expected to be completed by mid-September.