Ricky Gervais, Stephen Fry, and more pay tribute to 'brilliant' comedian Sean Lock

By Brendan Morrow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Lock, one of the "most influential comedians of a generation," has died at 58 after a battle with cancer. Lock, the British comedian best known from panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For You, died from cancer "surrounded by his family," his agency, Off The Kerb Productions, confirmed.

