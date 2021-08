This RIVERDALE review contains spoilers. “Now at least you can become the man you were destined to be.”. Despite the evil travails of everyone from The Black Hood to the Gargoyle King, the most noteworthy of Riverdale‘s rogue’s gallery of Big Bads remains Hiram Lodge. So it isn’t much of a surprise that the series finally got around to giving him an origin episode, nor is it particularly shocking that said origin was a pastiche of The Godfather and Goodfellas. (Although the episode took its title from Citizen Kane, the only noteworthy comparison between Hiram and Charles Foster Kane is both men’s keen ability to sacrifice “family” for business). Rags-to-riches tales of this sort have been done often — and better — but there are a few things happening in “Citizen Lodge” that somehow manage to make this a standout in this disjointed season.