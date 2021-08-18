17 Days to Purdue Football: Chris Jefferson & Christian Gelov

Purdue definitely needed help in the transfer market on the defensive side of the ball, so it went and got some this offseason. Jefferson comes to Purdue after a three year career at Division II Findlay, where he was one of the best defensive backs in the country at that level. Last season he was his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team Division II All-American. He had 25 tackles in six games and added both a pick-6 and a fumble-six. In his last full season in 2019 he was also an All-American, with 62 tackles and a Division II leading NINE interceptions.