Charlotte, NC

9PM: In The Dark "Pretty In Pink"

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurphy, Felix and Max look to Josiah for answers about Jess in a new episode of In The Dark at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she’s a woman-on-the-run. She’s also blind. In Season Three of In The Dark, Murphy and her best friend, Jess, along with their annoying friend Felix, and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max, find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder. But it turns out, the authorities aren’t the only ones after them.

