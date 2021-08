The 12 tracks on Darrin Bradbury’s latest album Artvertisement reveal what happens when the imagination hits the fan and splatters its contents far and wide. The songs start with simple observations and then show how nothing is as uncomplicated as it seems. The act of putting ideas into language itself is problematic as words have more than one meaning. Besides, life is funny. Not ha-ha funny. Nothing matters funny. Maybe most people lead lives of quiet desperation, but Bradbury’s not going to keep quiet about it.