Syracuse’s run game will make or break the 2021 football season

If you’re new around these parts, the Syracuse Orange football team was very bad last year, especially on offense. Most of these struggles were attributed to a very poor offensive line that left quarterbacks scrambling and running backs lucky to get much on the ground. Most of the offseason conversation around the unit has focused on improving the QB play, and for good reason. However, I would like to counter that I think solving the running game issues will be more impactful for Syracuse than finding the next Eric Dungey.