Profile/Age

I have been using MFP on and off for a while, but now starting to use it consistently to track my macros. I noticed my profile is showing my age, so I put in a different age just so that it wouldn't give away my real age. But I was wondering if there is a way to hide your age in your profile. I don't want to make my entire profile private, just my age. And I'm not sure if the age is only visible to me or to anyone who views my profile. Any input would be appreciated!