Huntington Beach, CA

Learn to Skate With the Pros at This Back-to-School Shopping Event in Huntington Beach

By Locale Editors
localemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake Going Back to School Fun With This 10th Annual Surf City Event. It’s that time of year again: back-to-school shopping. Already?! We have just the place to head to make this a fun-filled activity with zero complaints from the kiddos! 5 Points Plaza in Huntington Beach is hosting their 10th annual Learn to Skate event with skateboarding pros, music, various vendors and delicious food. Pair your back-to-school shopping with a little fun in the Surf City sun on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Back-to-School Shopping.

localemagazine.com

