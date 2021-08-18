Cancel
Clever Cuttlefish: Unlike Humans, Cuttlefish Memory Becomes Sharper the Older They Get!

By Rain Jordan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to research, cuttlefish episodic memory does not diminish with age, contrary to what we find in humans as they grow old. Humans lose the capacity to remember events that occurred at specific times and locations as they age, such as what we ate for supper last Tuesday. This is known as episodic memory, and its decrease is considered to be caused by the degradation of the hippocampus, a component of the brain.

