Robert Hall
Robert R. “Bob” Hall, 80, of Storm Lake died Aug. 14, 2021, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. Memorial Services will be Thursday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Bob’s Final Round Celebration will be held after the service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial funds can be donated to the Robert Hall Memorial Fund. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.www.stormlake.com
