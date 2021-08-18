Ruby Magnuson
Ruby Magnuson, 93, of Alta died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Memorial services will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Condolences can be posted to Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home’s website (www.fratzkejensen.com/) or mailed to Kathryn Fuger, 8014 Summit St., Lenexa KS 66215. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cf.org/), the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/), the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/), Trinity Lutheran Church of Alta, or an organization of the donor’s choice.www.stormlake.com
