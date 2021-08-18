Scammers are using QR codes as ways to hack into people’s phones

A new scam involving a QR code has made its way onto people’s phones as society started opting for more touch-free ways of doing things.

The scanning of the code can lead people to websites where the scammers attempt to phish for personal information, plant tracking onto the phone, or go into apps on the phone and use payments apps or follow malicious accounts on social media.

QR codes are often used for Bitcoin, making cryptocurrency an east opportunity for scammers.

Tips to avoid being scammed include confirming that someone actually sent you a QR code before scanning it and they themselves weren’t hacked, not opening links from strangers, verifying the source, being careful with shorter links, and installing a QR scanner with added security.

