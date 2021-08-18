Cancel
FDA says hundreds of dog deaths could be linked to this pet food

By Stephanie Raymond
Pet owners across the country are being warned about a poisonous pet food that has been linked to more than 130 pet deaths and more than 220 pet illnesses.

