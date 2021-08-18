Cancel
Chemung County, NY

Corning Community College requires masks and weekly pool testing for those not submitting proof of vaccination

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 18, Corning Community College will require masks be worn indoors in any of the buildings owned and run by the college.

The decision was made with the help of Steuben and Chemung County officials and was decided to keep students safe.

Spencer Hill Main Campus as well as any other location is included in the mandate.

The school asks that students and staff who have been vaccinated complete the proof of vaccination form.

Anyone not submitting proof will be required to participate in weekly pool testing.

