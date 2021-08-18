Corning Community College requires masks and weekly pool testing for those not submitting proof of vaccination

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 18, Corning Community College will require masks be worn indoors in any of the buildings owned and run by the college.

The decision was made with the help of Steuben and Chemung County officials and was decided to keep students safe.

Spencer Hill Main Campus as well as any other location is included in the mandate.

The school asks that students and staff who have been vaccinated complete the proof of vaccination form.

Anyone not submitting proof will be required to participate in weekly pool testing.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)