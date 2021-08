Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. The second full week of August 2021 recorded the first weekly over-asking price listing “discount” since the start of the pandemic in the Hamptons. The median listing discount for sold listings last week was 0%, down from the previous week’s +1.17%. But a weekly listing discount of even 0% has only been recorded two other times, once in May and the other in June of 2021. Every other week has shown a median listing discount in the negative, or for a percentage off the last asking price.