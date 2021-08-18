Steele County Free Fair Livestock Hall of Fame [Listen]

Rumor has it that there was a loud noise at the Steele County Free Fair last night around 9:30. The fair sensing that it's best to get out in front of the swirling rumors about what caused the noise posted about it around 9:30 last night to their social media page. The Steele County Free Fair reassured those coming out to the fair that the loud noise that was heard was a car engine backfiring and nothing more, contrary to what others were saying online.