Steele County, MN

Steele County Free Fair Livestock Hall of Fame [Listen]

By Jerry Groskreutz
The 18th Annual Steele County Free Fair Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame Program was held Tuesday afternoon in the Livestock Show Arena on the Steele County Fairgrounds. There were a number of Owatonna, Medford and Blooming Prairie FFA members recognized for their Proficiency awards, State and American FFA Degrees and the Minnesota State FFA Medford Poultry team that will judging at the National FFA Convention in October.

