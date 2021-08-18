Soaring Demand Drives Expansion at Pacific Plastics Injection Molding

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / In early 2020 the world watched as Covid-19 engulfed entire countries and destroyed even the largest economies. With the entire world gripped by fear we watched online ordering explode by more than 44% YOY. Consumers spent an astounding $861.12 billion online with U.S merchants in 2020. According to Digital Commerce 360, U.S. ecommerce sales climbed by more than 39% in Q1 of 2021 by over $200 billion. E-Commerce sales around the world surged in March of 2021, proving once again that the shift in online shopping triggered by the pandemic isn't slowing down, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index. Based on current predictions, global e-commerce sales will reach in excess of $4.2 trillion this year alone. As a result of this growth, industrial demand has exploded leading to a 700 million square ft. shortage. Based on a recent CNBC article by JLL, The U.S. may need another 1 billion square feet of warehouse space by 2025 just due to ecommerce alone. Overall, food-and-beverage online sales have increased 84.9% year-over-year. Household care sales, the category with the second largest increase, are up 65.2% year-over-year, and Pet care sales increased 45.6%. Food-and-beverage are by far the leader in online shopping growth historically. Demand for industrial space by US Ports have overwhelmed available space with an expected need based increase of more than 58% expected in the next 36 months. The U.S. supply of cold storage space is expected to fall short by more than 100 million to 200 million square foot. More than 78% of cold storage buildings in the U.S. were built before 2000, according to JLL, which means they often lack the qualities of modern cold operations. Forty- to 50-foot high ceilings and wide spaces between columns are in demand to stage pallets and racks efficiently and garner the most profit per pallet. Many of these older facilities have less than 10 docks to load and unload trailers creating extreme shipping delays.