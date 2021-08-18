Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Soaring Demand Drives Expansion at Pacific Plastics Injection Molding

By PlasticsToday Staff
plasticstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Plastics Injection Molding (PPIM) has almost doubled the size of its Vista, CA, plant, expanding from 24,000 to 46,000 square feet. A division of employee-owned Diversified Plastics Inc. (DPI), headquartered in Minneapolis, PPIM said the expansion was needed to satisfy rapidly increasing demand for its manufacturing services and is part of a three-year growth initiative. Combined, the DPI facility in Minnesota and PPIM facility in California now total 99,000 square feet.

www.plasticstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics#Plastic Injection Molding#Diversified Plastics Inc#Dpi#Ppim General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Putnam, CTplasticstoday.com

Putnam Plastics’ Expansion Makes Room for New Medical Extrusion Lines

Putnam Plastics Corp. announced that it has completed construction on a 57,000-square-foot expansion. A supplier of extrusions and assemblies for minimally invasive medical devices, Putnam said that the facility will be used as a clean manufacturing space, increasing production capacity for both existing and new medical technology customers. The additional...
Industryrubbernews.com

Cabot raising prices for silica, aqueous dispersion products

BOSTON—Cabot Corp. is increasing prices globally for all Cab-O-Sil fumed and colloidal silicas, and Cab-O-Sperse aqueous dispersions products for all shipments on or after Sept. 15. Prices will increase by up to 10 percent, depending on the product grade, Cabot said. The supplier said the price increase was necessary to...
Dover, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

ILC Dover acquires specialty rubber, plastics medical device manufacturer

An ILC Dover owner, New Mountain Capital affiliate, reached a definitive agreement to acquire Flexan, a medical device contract design, and manufacturing organization specializing in silicone, thermoplastic, and specialty rubber components and devices. Products include materials used in surgical implants and catheters. Manufacturing sites are in the Chicago area, Salt...
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Coronavirus and Delta Variant Threaten Cold Storage, Food Production and Manufacturing Capacity Says RFW Group (RFWG) - Director

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / In early 2020 the world watched as Covid-19 engulfed entire countries and destroyed even the largest economies. With the entire world gripped by fear we watched online ordering explode by more than 44% YOY. Consumers spent an astounding $861.12 billion online with U.S merchants in 2020. According to Digital Commerce 360, U.S. ecommerce sales climbed by more than 39% in Q1 of 2021 by over $200 billion. E-Commerce sales around the world surged in March of 2021, proving once again that the shift in online shopping triggered by the pandemic isn't slowing down, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index. Based on current predictions, global e-commerce sales will reach in excess of $4.2 trillion this year alone. As a result of this growth, industrial demand has exploded leading to a 700 million square ft. shortage. Based on a recent CNBC article by JLL, The U.S. may need another 1 billion square feet of warehouse space by 2025 just due to ecommerce alone. Overall, food-and-beverage online sales have increased 84.9% year-over-year. Household care sales, the category with the second largest increase, are up 65.2% year-over-year, and Pet care sales increased 45.6%. Food-and-beverage are by far the leader in online shopping growth historically. Demand for industrial space by US Ports have overwhelmed available space with an expected need based increase of more than 58% expected in the next 36 months. The U.S. supply of cold storage space is expected to fall short by more than 100 million to 200 million square foot. More than 78% of cold storage buildings in the U.S. were built before 2000, according to JLL, which means they often lack the qualities of modern cold operations. Forty- to 50-foot high ceilings and wide spaces between columns are in demand to stage pallets and racks efficiently and garner the most profit per pallet. Many of these older facilities have less than 10 docks to load and unload trailers creating extreme shipping delays.
Denver, COStreetInsider.com

Schwazze (SHWZ) Acquires Colorado Cultivation Grower Brow 2 for $6.7M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) has entered into an to agreement to acquire the assets of Brow 2, LLC, located in Denver, Colorado. The planned transaction includes a 37,000 square foot building (27,000 square feet of canopy) for indoor cultivation and equipment. This transaction continues Schwazze's aggressive expansion in Colorado and will significantly enhance the Company's cultivation resources, providing product directly to its seventeen Star Buds brand dispensaries.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Pyramid Plastics invests $2 million in expansion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pyramid Plastics, a Rockford-based injection molding facility, announced they will spend $2 million on expanding equipment. The company’s investment through 2022 will be in three different phases, which includes more presses for injection molding, auxiliary equipment and an overhead crane. Industrial Engineer Kaivalya Shah said the expansion project will increase space in terms of square footage by 12%.
Sarepta, LAmagnoliareporter.com

Sarepta plastic company employee recognized as "Breaking the Mold"

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) has announced that one of its Sarepta, LA, employees is among five female employees of the company recognized by Plastics News in the publication’s annual “Women Breaking the Mold” edition. The special issue features women who have made significant contributions to their organizations within the plastics...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

Grand Traverse Plastics plans $11.5M expansion in Northern Michigan

WILLIAMSBURG — Tier 1 automotive and material handling supplier Grand Traverse Plastics Corp. has received state support for a planned $11.5 million expansion near Traverse City that’s expected to create up to 43 jobs. The company plans to expand its current location at 5780 Moore Road in Whitewater Township with...
IndustryWDEZ 101.9 FM

Oatly forecasts annual revenue ahead of estimates as vegan milk demand soars

(Reuters) – Oatly Group forecast full-year revenue ahead of analysts’ estimates on Monday, helped by solid demand for vegan milk alternatives from increasingly health-conscious consumers. Shares of the Malmö, Sweden-based company were up 1.9% in premarket trade, though they are largely flat from the May initial public offering price. Founded...
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Mold-Rite Plastics to light up the sky Aug. 12

Fireworks to launch in City of Plattsburgh at 8:45 p.m. PLATTSBURGH | Residents are encouraged to look to the skies Thursday, Aug. 12 as one local manufacturer gears up for an evening of fireworks for all ages. As part of a surprise community giveback event and ongoing recruitment drive, Mold-Rite...
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Cube Satellite Market in North America to Grow at 14.90% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Smaller in size and weight as compared to conventional satellites, rise in demand in commercial applications, and emergence of new application areas drive the growth of the global CubeSat market. However, limitations regarding payload accommodation and strict government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, developments in technologies to improve capabilities and rise in demand for space data present new opportunities in the coming years.
BusinessThe Drum

APS Group expands further into Asia Pacific to meet growing demand

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Global marketing services business APS Group has expanded...
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Sumitomo Builds Pilot Plant for Chemical Recycling of Acrylic Resin

Sumitomo Chemical plans to construct a pilot facility for chemical recycling of acrylic resin (PMMA; poly-methyl-methacrylate) at its Ehime Works in Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture, Japan. The new facility is scheduled to begin pilot tests in the fall of 2022 and to start providing samples in 2023. In parallel with...
Industryplasticstoday.com

Challenges and Opportunities in Sustainable Polyurethane Production

There are more than 1,000 commercially available polymers. However, only a handful of materials, such as polyolefins, PVC, polystyrenes, and polyesters, command a major market share by volume. Among those materials, polyurethane (PU) has been a target of sustainability research. There are many drivers behind the research into sustainable PU and its subsequent commercialization. Based on ChemBizR’s deep experience in the polymer industry, end user markets, and sustainable products, the critical factors can be identified, as follows.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Trending News: Nylon 46 Market Share, Trends and Growth 2020 to 2025| Basf, Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Nylon 46s Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Nylon 46s Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Nylon 46s market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Medical & BiotechColumbian

Demand for COVID antibody drugs soars

People infected with COVID-19 were captured in a photo this week lying on the floor in pain while waiting for antibody infusions at a treatment site set up inside the library in Jacksonville, Fla. The image has become a vivid illustration of the huge demand for the once-neglected COVID-19 drugs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy