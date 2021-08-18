Cancel
Public transportation mask mandate was set to expire Sept. 13 but will be extended by White House into Jan. 2022

The mask mandate for public transportation will likely extend until at least January of 2022.

The order was supposed to expire on Sept. 13 but with the Delta variant spreading, the White House is requiring masks on planes, trains, and buses for longer than previously expected.

The mask mandate applies to train, bus, and plane stations as well.

The TSA can fine anyone refusing to wear a masks and the fines range from $250 to $1,500.

