“Reader Emails,” Ratings, Bachelor Talk, & Today is Gotcha Day

Today is a big today. You know why? Because three years ago today is when I adopted my dog Luka. Always an easy date to remember because it was 8/18/18. Damn, I can’t believe it’s been three years. To commemorate, I will be doing a photo dump on Twitter and IG stories later today, so you can look forward to that. She will get extra treats today, we’ll be going to the dog park, but other than that, a pretty tame day per usual. I mean, she has no idea it’s her Gotcha Day. I tried to tell her this morning but she didn’t seem to understand. Not sure why. I mean, I clearly spelled it out for her in Engligh, but dammit, she hasn’t quite caught on. While she can get much crazier than my last dog Maddie, I’d say she’s more attached to my hip than Maddie was. Maddie was very independent and basically just slept on my bed all day when I’m working or watching TV. Luka pretty much is crammed in right next to me when I watch TV as she likes to squeeze in between me and the arm rest, which you’ll see in the pics I post later today. Then after a while she’ll get up and go to the couch. Then come back to me. Then go back to the couch. So happy birthday/Gotcha Day to Luka. When I adopted her, they said she was between 2-3 years old, so I guess that makes her between 5-6 today. She’s the best.