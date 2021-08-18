Cancel
Adam Crozier to lead BT transformation as chairman

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 7 days ago

BT’s past two sets of quarterly results have revealed the task ahead as it gets to grips with the post-Covid business world and concentrates on core fibre and 5G infrastructures. And as it embarks on the next stage of its modernisation programme, the incumbent UK telco has announced Adam Crozier as its next chairman.

