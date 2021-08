By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As a disclaimer, Summer League results should be taken with a grain of salt. But after watching Aaron Nesmith drain three after three after three Tuesday night in Las Vegas, it’s hard not to get a little bit excited for the Celtics’ second-year wing. Nesmith exploded for 33 points in Boston’s 107-82 win over the Summer Nuggets, canning seven threes on the evening. Efficiency was the name of his game on Tuesday night, as Nesmith hit 13 of his 18 attempts, missing just two of his triples. While he was an absolute flamethrower from downtown,...