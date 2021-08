Our pets are part of our family, which is why it's especially scary to hear that something we're feeding them could possibly make them sick. Unfortunately, that could be the case if you're feeding your dog food from one company, which just issued a recall on eight of its products, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The pet food company is now warning dog owners to scan their pantries for the potentially harmful products and to stop using them as soon as possible. Read on to find out if you have this dog food in your home and what to look for if you've been feeding it to your pet.